 Extreme step to break a relationship from girl's family force youngster to commit suicide 

MALAPPURAM: An extreme step to break a relationship from the side of the girl’s family forced a youngster from Kottakkal near Malappuram to commit suicide.

The boy who tried to commit suicide on Sunday died at around 2 AM on Tuesday at a private hospital. The deceased is identified as Shahir, 22, son of Hyder Ali, Pottayil house, Puthuparamba near Kottakkal.

According to the police, a group of people from the girl's family physically assaulted the boy and took nude pictures of him to blackmail him.

The police said the family attacked Shahir on Sunday night. He met the family members of the girl during the Nabi day celebrations during the night.

There was an agreement between the Shahir and the family members of the girl, who is identified as minor, that he will not see or contact the girl.

But after the altercations related to the agreement at the night, the family members brutally manhandled Shahir.

Later, the family members of Shahir, his mother and brother Shibil reached the spot. The girl’s family members also assaulted the boy's brother Shibil and seized their mobile phones.

After which, Shahir and his family again agreed to the girl’s family that he will not attempt to see the girl and returned their home.

On the same night, when Shahir reached his house, he swallowed poison, unable to cope up with the humiliation he faced in front of his mother and other people. “He was also disappointed as the girl’s family took his nude pictures,” said U Abdul Karim, Malappuram District Police Chief, Malappuram.

His family members rushed him to the nearby private hospital. But on Tuesday morning, he died at the hospital.

The injury sustained on the head with a torchlight also caused the death of the youngster. However, the police said the reasons for death can only be revealed after conducting the postmortem.



Abdul Karim said a case was registered against 15 people identified from the mob including the father of the girl on several charges (IPC sections 143, 147, 148, 341, 323, 324, 308 and 149) including the attempt to commit murder and wrongful restraint of a person.

The postmortem of the body will be conducted on Wednesday at Kozhikode Medical College. The case reminds the honour killing cases including the recent Kevin murder case.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available at Maithri Kochi’s suicide prevention no.

0484-2540530.