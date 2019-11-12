Home States Kerala

611 new leprosy cases reported; Kerala on alert

The deadline to eradicate leprosy is 2020, but 611 new cases have been reported in the state, triggering an alarm.

Published: 12th November 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The deadline to eradicate leprosy is 2020, but 611 new cases have been reported in the state, triggering an alarm.The new cases were reported a year after the Health Department had launched Ashwamedham, a comprehensive leprosy detection campaign in association with the National Leprosy Eradication Programme. The campaign was launched after a spurt in leprosy cases in the last five years.

As many as 235 and 134 patients were identified and brought under treatment regime in the first and second phase, respectively. A total of 843 are under treatment in the state.Health Minister K K Shailaja said skin check-ups had been conducted for children in all schools and anganwadis as part of screening the disease.

“The government is providing reconstructive surgery for leprosy patients suffering from physical deformity, free of cost. They are also provided with `8,000,” the minister said.Ashwamedham campaign covered Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

