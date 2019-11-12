Home States Kerala

...And 12 new Art Deco multiplexes as well

The project is being implemented with funding from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Published: 12th November 2019 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 05:56 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) is setting up 12 new multiplexes in various parts of the state, including Kayamkulam, Kakkanad, Perambra, Payyannur and Thalassery, in a move to promote quality films and new directors.Public sector technical consultancy Kitco Ltd will design the new multiplexes while Shaji N Karun, chairman of KSFDC and renowned filmmaker, has given a very significant contribution to the design process by directing to incorporate new ideas and architectural styles such as ‘Art Deco’ concepts. 

The project is being implemented with funding from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).Once the project is completed, KSFDC will have more than 40 screens in various theatre complexes in the state. Designs of five multiplexes have been completed and approved, and construction is about to start, said a release by Kitco.

KSFDC stays pretty upbeat on proposed  multiplexes

The multiplexes at Kayamkulam and Kakkanad will have three screens each while the ones in Alagappanagar (Thrissur) and Perambra, Payyannur, Thalassery, Tanur, Ottapalam, and Chengannur will have two screens each. New multiplexes are also proposed at Neyyattinkara, Payam and Vaikom.Atmos sound systems and 4 K projections are proposed in one screen each at Kakkanad and Kayamkulam multiplexes. All other screens will have 2K projection and 7.1 surround sound. All 2K projection facilities will be upgradable to 4K, to combat obsolescence in the near future.  

Each screen will have a seating capacity of 150-250 people, depending on the location and infrastructure factors.Suresh Manimala, consultant for the project, said the new designs are being evolved after studying existing multiplexes in various parts of the country and will incorporate the best design features and facilities of contemporary multiplexes. Discussions were held with leading film technicians such as directors, cameramen, sound recordists and stakeholders such as producers, exhibitors, distributors etc to finalise the designs and other specifications.

With the establishment of these multiplexes, KSFDC will be able to strengthen its presence as an exhibitor apart from providing the full gamut of production services for the film industry -- from pre-production to the exhibition -- and all other relevant support systems. At present, KSFDC has 17 screens in various locations, which will increase to more than 40 screens on completion of the project.

shaji assisting in design

Award-winning director and cinematographer Shaji N Karun assisting in design process

Kerala State Film Development Corporation to have 40 screens to promote quality films

