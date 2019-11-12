Cross towers of Orthodox Church attacked

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM Even as the dispute between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions of Malankara Church continues over sharing the church properties in the wake of the Supreme Court order, the cross towers set up at the headquarters of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC), Devalokam, and at Mar Gregarious Church, Thoothootty, were attacked in the late hours of Sunday.

The police here have launched a probe into both the incidents. According to police, the first attack took place around 11.45pm when unidentified persons on a two-wheeler attacked the cross tower of the MOSC headquarters and smashed its glass windows and a photo of the Mother Mary. After being alerted by the Church authorities, a police team rushed to the spot but the attackers had already fled the scene.

This was followed by a similar attack on the Gregarious Chappel, Thoothootty near Amayannoor, around 12.30am. The glass covering of the chapel and a photo of St Gregorios of Parumala (Parumala thirumeni) were damaged in the attack.

The police have collected statements of a few local residents, who witnessed the attack. Preliminary investigation suggested that both the attacks were carried out by the same team. The cops are also investigating whether the incident had any links with the ongoing tussle between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the Malankara Syrian Church.

Orthodox Church asks govt to protect its men and property

Kottayam: Expressing its strong protest against the repeated attacks, the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has urged the state government to initiate stringent steps to protect the life and property of the church and its members. Orthodox Church synod secretary and metropolitan of Madras diocese Yuhanon Mar Dioscoros said the Church has been facing organised attacks after the Supreme Court issued its verdict in favour of the Orthodox faction in the church dispute case.