Fisherman succumbs to food poisoning in high seas

A Fisherman  died and three others fell ill in a suspected case of food poisoning midsea, off Kasaragod, said coastal police.

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A Fisherman died and three others fell ill in a suspected case of food poisoning midsea, off Kasaragod, said coastal police. All of them are from Anchuthengu panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram, they said. The deceased was identified as Charlie Titus, 52, of Pandakashalain Anchuthengu. Coastal police inspector Sibi Thomas said they were at sea as part of the Sagar Kavach Operation when he got the distress call from Anchuthengu panchayat president Cristy Simon around 11.30 am.

The officer rushed in with the interceptor and a rented boat he had to their rescue. By the time, the police reached the fishing boat, Lady of Snow -- 7 km off Thalangara coast -- Charlie had died. Arokhi, 46, Gilbert, 49, and Thaddaeus, 52, had also collapsed, said the inspector. There were 10 men on the boat and they were all weak and quaking. All the fishermen were taken to General Hospital and the boat towed to Thalangara.

The 10 fishermen took a train from Thiruvananthapuram on November 4 to reach Malpe, near Udupi, said inspector Thomas. They sailed off to fish from Malpe port on November 5. On Monday, November 11, Manu -- one of the youngest on board -- started vomiting after having breakfast. “His father was on board too.

He was immediately sent to the shore on a small boat for medical care,” said the officer. But soon after the small boat left for shore, Charlie collapsed, followed by the three others, sending the others into a tizzy. They immediately called their relatives back home, and they contacted the panchayat president. The fishermen said they made breakfast using the water stored in a tank. They suspect the water could have been contaminated.

Mid-sea tragedy
Arokhi, 46, Gilbert, 49, and Thaddaeus, 52, hadalso collapsed
Coastal police were atsea when they got thedistress call
By the time, policereached the fishing boat,‘Lady of Snow’ -- 7 kmoff Thalangara coast --Charlie was dead

