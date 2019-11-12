Gynaecologist gets 3-year jail for taking bribe

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court has sentenced a gynaecologist with a government hospital to three-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 for taking a bribe from a patient for doing a cesarean section. Dr Rinu Anas Ravuthar, who was working as the junior gynaecology doctor with Kadakkal Government Hospital in Kollam, was found guilty of taking a bribe of Rs 2,000. According to the Vigilance, the incident happened in November 2011. The Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance court found the doctor guilty under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
