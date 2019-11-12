Home States Kerala

More devices to prevent phones and drug smuggling into jails

To prevent that,  hand-held NLJD will be installed at three central jails, high-security jail, district jails and open jails in the state.

Published: 12th November 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By  Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The seizure of mobile phones and narcotics from central jails during surprise raids in June has prompted the Prison Department to introduce non-linear junction detectors (NLJD), X-ray baggage detectors and door frame multi-purpose metal detectors in all the prisons in the state.  The home department has sanctioned Rs 5.48 crore to procure new security devices.“Mini mobiles phones that are as small as 5cm are smuggled into the jails. 

To prevent that,  hand-held NLJD will be installed at three central jails, high-security jail, district jails and open jails in the state. The NLJD can also detect any devices with electronic circuit, even if they are switched off. NLJD was recently introduced in Tihar jail and other high-security prisons are also adopting the technology,” said a senior prison department officer.

The prison department carried out surprise raids at Kannur and Viyyur central jails in June. During the checking, around 30 mobile phones, SIM cards, ganja, banned tobacco products and knives were recovered. “X-ray baggage detectors will be introduced in Kannur, Viyyur and Poojapura central jails. Multi-purpose door frame metal detectors will be procured in central jails and two main district jails. Similarly, central jails and high-security prison in Thrissur will have cell phone and ferrous metal detection system,” he said.

 Officers say mobile phones and banned products reach jails when prisoners are taken and brought back from courts where consignments are handed over by inmates’ friends. Similarly, visitors too help prisoners smuggle in banned products.The department also has decided to take stringent action against officials found helping inmates bring banned products into the facilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp