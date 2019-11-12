More devices to prevent phones and drug smuggling into jails

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The seizure of mobile phones and narcotics from central jails during surprise raids in June has prompted the Prison Department to introduce non-linear junction detectors (NLJD), X-ray baggage detectors and door frame multi-purpose metal detectors in all the prisons in the state. The home department has sanctioned Rs 5.48 crore to procure new security devices.“Mini mobiles phones that are as small as 5cm are smuggled into the jails.

To prevent that, hand-held NLJD will be installed at three central jails, high-security jail, district jails and open jails in the state. The NLJD can also detect any devices with electronic circuit, even if they are switched off. NLJD was recently introduced in Tihar jail and other high-security prisons are also adopting the technology,” said a senior prison department officer.

The prison department carried out surprise raids at Kannur and Viyyur central jails in June. During the checking, around 30 mobile phones, SIM cards, ganja, banned tobacco products and knives were recovered. “X-ray baggage detectors will be introduced in Kannur, Viyyur and Poojapura central jails. Multi-purpose door frame metal detectors will be procured in central jails and two main district jails. Similarly, central jails and high-security prison in Thrissur will have cell phone and ferrous metal detection system,” he said.

Officers say mobile phones and banned products reach jails when prisoners are taken and brought back from courts where consignments are handed over by inmates’ friends. Similarly, visitors too help prisoners smuggle in banned products.The department also has decided to take stringent action against officials found helping inmates bring banned products into the facilities.