NIA turns two persons as approvers in IS suicide attack attempt case

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has turned two persons as approvers in the case related to suicide attacks planned by Islamic State (IS) sympathisers in Kerala. Palakkad native Riyaz Aboobacker alias Abu Dujanan, 28, according to the NIA, planned suicide attacks in Kerala. Recently, the NIA filed a chargesheet against Aboobacker at the NIA court in Kochi. Following the probe, the agency has turned a Kasaragod native and a Karunagapally native as approvers in the case.

According to the NIA, Aboobacker and three others were engaged in a perfume business in Kochi in 2018. “Even though Aboobacker instigated the other three persons to carry out Ishtishadi (suicide) operations, they were not ready for it. Aboobacker was in contact with the Kasaragod native who left for Syria and Afghanistan and joined the IS. However, before he could conduct any Ishtishadi operation, he was taken into custody,” said a source.

The probe revealed that the group held a meeting at Lulu Mall and Marine Drive in Kochi on October 26, 2018. Aboobacker was inspired by 12th century Sultan Salahadeen Ayubi, who conquered Jerusalem from the Crusaders.“Aboobacker narrated stories about Ayubi and his conquest of Jerusalem to the other three members of the group. Even though Ayubi was a kindhearted Sultan, IS handlers portrayed only his conquests in the Middle-East to brainwash them for jihadi operations.

Aboobacker had even planned to join the IS in Syria and Afghanistan. But he was directed to stay back in India,” said the source.It was in April this year the NIA carried out raids in Kasaragod, Palakkad and Karunagapally and arraigned four persons, including Aboobacker, in the case registered against Kasaragod natives who left for Afghanistan. NIA’s statement said the accused persons were in contact with Abdul Rashid Abdulla alias Abu Isa and Abdul Khayoom alias Abu Khalid online.