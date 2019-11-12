No plan fund cut for civic bodies: Thomas Isaac

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has said the government will provide up to 20 per cent additional funds for panchayats and 30 per cent for corporations and municipalities, over and above the plan fund, for the completion of spill-over projects.He ruled out plan fund cut for local bodies. The minister’s assurance came during the reply to a notice for adjournment motion moved by K C Joseph.Joseph said in the notice that the local bodies were facing acute shortage of funds. He alleged that the government was trying to adjust the spill-over projects and queued bills of previous fiscal from this year’s plan fund.

Isaac said the proposed 30 per cent plan fund cut was not applicable for local bodies. “Even the plan fund cut for government departments is in the proposal stage. As part of that, we have asked them to reprioritise development projects,” he said.

The minister said that around `6,500 crore cut in the state’s borrowing limit and the estimated `5,000 crore fall in tax revenue were the primary reasons behind the proposal for plan fund cut. However, he said the government would avoid plan fund cut if the Centre announces a proper stimulus package or if the GST filing is complete and the state receives filing details.

The minister said there was a 20 per cent growth in the GST revenue this fiscal. “This was pointed out by the Prime Minister’s Office during a video conference. The PMO said the state received this fiscal’s IGST ad hoc payment in the last fiscal,” he said.