Home States Kerala

Now, Higher Edu Dept hikes ineligible teachers’ salary

The order will put pressure on the state exchequer as the government will have to pay an additional `30,000 per month for a teacher as of now, taking their monthly salary close to `90,000.

Published: 12th November 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By M A Rajeev Kumar
Express News Service

KANNUR:  The Higher Education Department (HED) has courted yet another controversy by providing 100 college teachers with increments and other service benefits after exempting them from passing the National Eligibility Test (NET), in a clear violation of UGC norms.The order issued on May 30, 2019 and signed by HED Deputy Secretary G Harikumar stated the government has decided to exempt a total of 100 assistant professors in Computer Science in various colleges from acquiring NET qualification.

The order will put pressure on the state exchequer as the government will have to pay an additional `30,000 per month for a teacher as of now, taking their monthly salary close to `90,000. Moreover, the order has to be implemented with retrospective effect.Interestingly, the order said the decision was taken after considering primarily the representations given by the Left-oriented All Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association.

Of the 1,100 teacher posts the LDF government had created nine years ago, 100 were in Computer Science category. Since there were not enough candidates with NET or PhD to fill up the vacancies, Computer Science postgraduates were appointed on a temporary basis.

‘They must not be left out of the scheme’

Though the government order clearly stated at the time of the appointment that these teachers should get the required qualification in order to make their posting permanent, the UDF government ignored it and made them permanent. And now the decision to provide them with benefits comes at a time when hundreds of NET and PhD holders in Computer Science are waiting outside.Though many teachers said it was a clear violation of UGC norms, Mar Ivanios College (Thiruvananthapuram) Vice-Principal Cherian John begged to differ.

“If we look at these teachers strictly based on the UGC norms, they shouldn’t be allowed to get the benefits. But now that they’ve been working since 2010 and have churned out so many computer graduates, we shouldn’t exclude them from the scheme. That’s not humane,” said John.“The government should ask them to get the required qualification within a specific period so that their posting could be regularised,” he said.

An assistant professor said on condition of anonymity: “The very same issue had come up in the past too. But the ministry had taken a stern stance back then as they knew it would be a violation of the UGC norms. AKPCTA itself had approached Education Minister C Raveendranath when he had the charge of higher education as well, but he did not act on it as he knew it would be a violation,” he said.

Will look into it, says Minister Jaleel
When contacted, Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel said he is not aware of such an order, but 
would look into it.

‘It’s not fair to exclude the teachers’
K Sharafuddin, Private Secretary to K T Jaleel, said all the teachers are presently part of a system and to deny them the increment is not fair.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp