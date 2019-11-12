Now, Higher Edu Dept hikes ineligible teachers’ salary

M A Rajeev Kumar By

KANNUR: The Higher Education Department (HED) has courted yet another controversy by providing 100 college teachers with increments and other service benefits after exempting them from passing the National Eligibility Test (NET), in a clear violation of UGC norms.The order issued on May 30, 2019 and signed by HED Deputy Secretary G Harikumar stated the government has decided to exempt a total of 100 assistant professors in Computer Science in various colleges from acquiring NET qualification.

The order will put pressure on the state exchequer as the government will have to pay an additional `30,000 per month for a teacher as of now, taking their monthly salary close to `90,000. Moreover, the order has to be implemented with retrospective effect.Interestingly, the order said the decision was taken after considering primarily the representations given by the Left-oriented All Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association.

Of the 1,100 teacher posts the LDF government had created nine years ago, 100 were in Computer Science category. Since there were not enough candidates with NET or PhD to fill up the vacancies, Computer Science postgraduates were appointed on a temporary basis.

‘They must not be left out of the scheme’

Though the government order clearly stated at the time of the appointment that these teachers should get the required qualification in order to make their posting permanent, the UDF government ignored it and made them permanent. And now the decision to provide them with benefits comes at a time when hundreds of NET and PhD holders in Computer Science are waiting outside.Though many teachers said it was a clear violation of UGC norms, Mar Ivanios College (Thiruvananthapuram) Vice-Principal Cherian John begged to differ.

“If we look at these teachers strictly based on the UGC norms, they shouldn’t be allowed to get the benefits. But now that they’ve been working since 2010 and have churned out so many computer graduates, we shouldn’t exclude them from the scheme. That’s not humane,” said John.“The government should ask them to get the required qualification within a specific period so that their posting could be regularised,” he said.

An assistant professor said on condition of anonymity: “The very same issue had come up in the past too. But the ministry had taken a stern stance back then as they knew it would be a violation of the UGC norms. AKPCTA itself had approached Education Minister C Raveendranath when he had the charge of higher education as well, but he did not act on it as he knew it would be a violation,” he said.

Will look into it, says Minister Jaleel

When contacted, Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel said he is not aware of such an order, but

would look into it.

‘It’s not fair to exclude the teachers’

K Sharafuddin, Private Secretary to K T Jaleel, said all the teachers are presently part of a system and to deny them the increment is not fair.