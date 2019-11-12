Sabarimala to come under tight security post Maoist encounter

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police have decided to beef up security at Sabarimala during this annual pilgrimage season considering the latest internal security developments that include the Maoist encounter in Attappadi, the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict and scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

A high-level meeting chaired by state police chief Loknath Behera reviewed the security assessment to be put in place at Sabarimala for the pilgrimage season and decided to deploy a large contingent of police personnel, apart from activating a robust intelligence network specifically for Sabarimala.Police officers anticipate that Sabarimala could be one of the main targets of extremist groups and they don’t want to leave any stone unturned to ensure fool-proof security.

“The state police will coordinate with the Intelligence Bureau for specific inputs. Senior intelligence officers will be tasked with the duty to focus on Sabarimala. The activities of all those who work in various establishments at Sabarimala will be monitored.

The details of the workers to be employed by the hotels and other shops in Pampa and Sabarimala will be scrutinised,” said a senior police officer.A robust camera surveillance system having artificial intelligence-powered facial recognition software will be installed.

To ensure peace

A large contingent of police personnel to be deployed

Senior intelligence officers to focus on pilgrim movement

All those who work in shops, hotels at Pampa to be monitored

A robust camera surveillance system to be in place