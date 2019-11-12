Steps taken to build new dam at Mullaperiyar: CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said preliminary steps have been taken to construct a new dam at Mullaperiyar. The state has also given the nod for conducting an environmental impact study, he told the assembly on Monday.

Pinarayi said KSEBL has been directed to restore the power connection for operating the dam following the discussion with his Tamil Nadu counterpart in Thiruvananthapuram on September 25. He said a five-member team will discuss the issue of reviewing Parambikulam-Aliyar Project pact. The project aims to facilitate diversion of water from eight west-flowing rivers to Tamil Nadu.