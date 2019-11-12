Home States Kerala

UAPA against activists: Forensic analysis nails Alan, Thwaha, say cops

The seized items were subjected to forensic examination at the Regional Forensic Science Lab, Kannur.

Published: 12th November 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal

Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The city police probing the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case against two student activists is likely to submit an application before the District and Sessions Court here on Tuesday seeking custody of the duo. The investigation team on Monday received the forensic report of electronic gadgets seized from Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal. “The forensic analysis of the digital evidence seized from the accused persons proves the charges against them.

More details cannot be revealed at this stage,” said an officer privy to the investigation. According to the report submitted by the police in the court, a mobile phone with two SIM cards was seized from the bedroom of Alan Shuhaib during a raid on his house at Panniyankara. Police said they seized an Acer Aspire laptop, dual SIM phone, memory cards, SIM cards, pen drives and a laptop charger during a raid on Thwaha’s house at Moorkkanad.

The seized items were subjected to forensic examination at the Regional Forensic Science Lab, Kannur. The accused persons had moved the Kerala High court on November 8 after the District and Sessions Court, Kozhikode, dismissed their bail plea on November 5. The court has sought the views of the government on the matter and posted the case to November 14. Police said a report opposing the bail application of the accused will be submitted in the court on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UAPA Maoists Maoist encounter attapadi Alan Shuhaib Thwaha Fasal
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp