UAPA against activists: Forensic analysis nails Alan, Thwaha, say cops

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The city police probing the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case against two student activists is likely to submit an application before the District and Sessions Court here on Tuesday seeking custody of the duo. The investigation team on Monday received the forensic report of electronic gadgets seized from Alan Shuhaib and Thwaha Fasal. “The forensic analysis of the digital evidence seized from the accused persons proves the charges against them.

More details cannot be revealed at this stage,” said an officer privy to the investigation. According to the report submitted by the police in the court, a mobile phone with two SIM cards was seized from the bedroom of Alan Shuhaib during a raid on his house at Panniyankara. Police said they seized an Acer Aspire laptop, dual SIM phone, memory cards, SIM cards, pen drives and a laptop charger during a raid on Thwaha’s house at Moorkkanad.

The seized items were subjected to forensic examination at the Regional Forensic Science Lab, Kannur. The accused persons had moved the Kerala High court on November 8 after the District and Sessions Court, Kozhikode, dismissed their bail plea on November 5. The court has sought the views of the government on the matter and posted the case to November 14. Police said a report opposing the bail application of the accused will be submitted in the court on Wednesday.