Airstrips planned in four districts: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government plans to set up air strips in four districts including Idukki, Wayanad and Kasaragod, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his weekly interactive TV programme ‘Naam Munnottu’.

Pinarayi said the proposed airport at Sabarimala would not only benefit pilgrims but also people in Thiruvalla and Chengannur. Since there is a steep rise in the number of air passengers, the concern that a new airport will affect existing ones is unwarranted, he added.

The chief minister said new services should be started linking existing airports. Discussions were being held with the Union Civil Aviation Ministry in this regard and the Centre had adopted a favourable stance, he added.

The government was planning an alternative tunnel route to Wayanad in the wake of frequent landslides along the Thamarassery ghat road. The hill highways are expected to be completed next year. All roads in the state will be restored in December after the rains subside.