Elderly couple found dead in Chengannur

By Express News Service

CHENGANNUR: An elderly couple was found murdered in their house at Venmony near here on Tuesday. They have been identified as AP Cheriyan, alias Kunjumon, 75, and wife Lilly, 68, of Anjilimoottil at Parachantha in Venmony. Police suspect two migrant labourers who have gone missing from a nearby camp are behind the crime.

The police said that two migrant labourers had come for some cleaning and agriculture works at Cheriyan’s house on Saturday and Monday. According to police, migrant labourers, identified as Labalu and Jewel from West Bengal, have gone missing from a labour camp at Venmony since Monday evening. The police collected their photos from the camp and issued a lookout notice for them.