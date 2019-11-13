Experts feel Kerala PSC exam reforms impractical, likely to cause burden

M Arun By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a move that could throw a spanner in the works of PSC exam reforms, a section of PSC members has raised strong opposition on the Crime Branch recommendations on the reforms in examination procedures, including installation of CCTV cameras and mobile jammers citing heavy financial burden and impracticality.

The PSC is of the view that it requires crores of rupees to install CCTV cameras, mobile and WiFi jammers which in turn leads to heavy financial burden. Such measures are unheard of even in the examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, the members pointed out, according to sources.

Presently, PSC conducts examinations in various schools as it has no exclusive examination centres of its own and in this circumstance, it cannot install CCTV cameras and mobile jammers in all centres. “There are two options. The PSC can either rent out CCTV cameras or install it permanently in exam centres. Even a unit with at least five CCTV cameras costs between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000.

If rented out, a minimum of Rs 5,000 is to be paid as fee for a centre. The total number of candidates in the four-phased LDC exams in 2017 was 3,98,385 and there were about 4,000 centres. In this circumstance, the new reforms would become a heavy financial burden for PSC,” said a source. Besides, mobile jammers also cost Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 per unit.

Though he refused to comment on the financial burden and impracticality in setting up CCTV cameras and mobile jammers, PSC chairman MK Sakeer said that many of the recommendations had already been implemented by the commission during the past years. The recommendations were submitted by the Crime Branch team probing the exam fraud after an exam fraud involving SFI leaders of University College. The reforms are aimed at preventing malpractice using mobile phones, smartwatches and blue tooth technology.

Former PSC chairman KS Radhakrishnan said that the recommendations were submitted without knowing the volume of examinations being conducted by PSC every year. “An average of about 700 examinations for various posts were held every year during my tenure and about one crore candidates appeared in these exams. One of the major recommendations was to deploy PSC employees to monitor centres. As of now, there are only 1,750 employees including peons and sweepers. Hence, the commission could only conduct exams in 1,750 centres at a time,” he added.

According to him, school teachers should be deployed as invigilators on behalf of PSC. “Right now, the duty for them is optional and this should be made compulsory by issuing a government order. However, this requires the cooperation of teachers too,” he added.

Recommendations

Install CCTV cameras, mobile and WiFI jammers to prevent malpractice

Deploy PSC representatives to monitor exam centres

Opposition