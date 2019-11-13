Portal of Reboot Kerala Hackathon launched

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has launched a website for Reboot Kerala Hackathon, an initiative to provide a platform for students to solve problems faced by organisations. Students can register themselves in the hackathon through the website reboot.asapkerala.gov.in.

“Reboot Kerala Hackathon 2020 aims to provide students of higher education institutions a platform to solve some of the pressing problems we face in our daily lives,” said Usha Titus, Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education.

Ten hackathons will be held in various districts and the best teams will be selected for the finals to be held in March next year. The event is an initiative of the Ministry of Higher Education and the Additional Skill Acquisition Program.