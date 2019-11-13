Sabarimala verdict review: All eyes on Pinarayi government

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The verdict on the Sabarimala review petitions will be crucial for the LDF government as it is expected to have major political ramifications in the state.

With the mandala-makaravilakku pilgrim season beginning on Sunday, there are indications that the government is likely to take a guarded approach even if the SC upholds its earlier verdict favouring women’s entry to the hill shrine.

Addressing the assembly the other day, Chief Minister Pinaray Vijayan and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran had pointed out that as in the case of Ayodhya, all should accept the verdict on Sabarimala.

"Everyone should accept the verdict calmly. The government will act as per the Supreme Court verdict," said Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar on Wednesday.

Back in September 2018, the government had gone ahead aggressively to implement the Supreme Court verdict, which allowed women of all ages to enter the temple, thereby drawing criticism from various quarters.

The government's move and the wide-spread opposition to it resulted in a tension-filled pilgrim season with protesters blocking the women pilgrims on their way to the shrine.

Hence, the government's response to the verdict on Thursday will be most crucial.

The Lok Sabha poll drubbing the CPM suffered soon after the Sabarimala fiasco forced the party to rethink its stand on the women's entry issue, say political observers.

But Chief Minister Pimnarayi Vijayan, who took the lead in implementing the apex court verdict last time around, has reiterated that the government will implement the verdict.

Signifying its cautious approach, the government has said that it has no plans to take anyone to Sabarimala. At the same time, it is duty-bound to implement the apex court verdict.

Sources said the government will take a call on increasing the security cover and deploying of more women police personnel at the temple, depending on Thursday's verdict.