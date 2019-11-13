SC to give Sabarimala review verdict on Thursday, crucial for Kerala's Left government

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Supreme Court posting the Sabarimala review petitions for Thursday, the Left government in Kerala is keenly awaiting a verdict that could have major political ramifications in the state.



With the Mandala Makaravilakku season all set to begin on November 16, the verdict has gained more significance.

Last time, the Left government had gone ahead with measures to implement the apex court verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the hill shrine, thereby drawing flak from various corners. The entire season was tension-ridden with women pilgrims being blocked on the way to the hill shrine.



ALSO READ | 'Like Ayodhya, abide by SC verdict on Sabarimala': Kerala Devaswom Minister tells BJP



The Left government's response to the SC verdict on Thursday would hence be crucial.

Speaking in the Assembly the other day, Chief Minister Pinaray Vijayan and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran had pointed out that as in the case of the Ayodhya verdict, the Sabarimala review verdict should be accepted by everyone.



"Everyone should accept the verdict calmly. The government will act as per the SC verdict, said Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar.



ALSO READ | Over 10,000 police personnel to be deployed in Sabarimala ahead of pilgrimage season

Post the Sabarimala fiasco, the Left government had suffered a major setback in the Lok Sabha polls, thereby forcing the CPM to rethink its Sabarimala stance. The party later openly admitted its lapses in handling the Sabarimala issue and thereafter had made major gains in the recent bypolls to six assembly segments.

This time around, both the government and the CPM-led Left front would therefore be adopting a cautious approach, as far as Sabarimala is concerned. The government has already made it clear that it has no intention of taking anyone to Sabarimala. At the same time, the government is duty-bound to implement the SC verdict.

The government will take a call on increased security measures at the temple and deployment of more women police personnel, depending on Thursday's verdict.