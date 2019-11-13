Two headload workers crushed to death in Palakkad

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Two headload workers died when they were unloading granite slabs from a container lorry at Kallikavu here on Tuesday. The deceased, CC Sreedharan, 52, and PK Viswanathan, 50, were affiliated to the INTUC union.

According to Kottayi police, the incident took place at 8.45am when the duo was trying to unload the large marble granite slabs which were placed in two compartments with a “stand” in between. However, when the workers removed one portion of the “stand”, the slabs fell and they were crushed to death.