Building his body, Kerala man eyes world title

Shinu Chovva is the first Indian to bag silver in the men’s physique category at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation Championship.

Published: 14th November 2019 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 01:55 AM   |  A+A-

Shinu Chovva

Shinu Chovva

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Shinu Chovva is on a high after securing silver at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation Championship that concluded on Monday in South Korea. He defeated former three-time World champion Sittinat Rangsisirip Aibul to achieve the rare feat. With the victory, he also became the first Indian to bag second place in the ‘men’s physique’ category at the international bodybuilding championship. “Our motivation levels go high every time we participate and the victory is a result of our hardwork and dedication,’’ said Shinu.

This is Shinu’s third time at the international championship. He had previously bagged sixth and fourth positions. Shinu has participated in seven international championships to date. He had also bagged silver at the 12th South Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship held in July in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Shinu became interested in bodybuilding during his college days. “I wanted to make my body fit,’’ said Shinu. He began training at ‘Gymzone’, a health and fitness club in Kuthuparamba in Kannur under the guidance of Mahesh Babu, a fitness expert who worked with the Indian Railways.   

He was also the bodybuilding champion at the university level thrice in a row at the time. Shinu also enjoyed equal success at the state and national-level bodybuilding competitions later. He was awarded the ‘Mr India’ title, consecutively for the past five years.

Shinu has a word of advice for youngsters who are interested in taking up bodybuilding as a career option. “We do not have a lot of opportunities in bodybuilding right now. But the industry is promising if we work as a personal fitness trainer,” he said. He used to work in the human resources and marketing department of a firm based in Bengaluru.  

Shinu also practises Zumba, yoga and swimming. He aims to secure gold at the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation Championship. “I will be meeting the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the sports, health and education minister to thank them for their support,’’ said Shinu, who is currently in the city.

