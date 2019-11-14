Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Ottappalam police have registered a case against the headmaster of SDVM Lower Primary School in Pilathara, Ottappalam, and arrested him on Wednesday for showering abuse on a lady teacher of the same school when she approached him for leave. The police arrested Udhumankutty, 54, son of Saidali of Padipurackal house in Ambalapara, based on the complaint of the teacher who suffered giddiness due to low blood pressure after the incident.

She continued to be admitted at the Taluk Hospital in Ottappalam for the second day on Wednesday.

He was produced in court and was granted interim bail. However, the court has asked the headmaster to appear in court on Thursday. After the video showing the verbal abuse of the headmaster went viral on social media, there was a volley of protests from the public. “How could a teacher use such words?” was what most users said.

Women’s panel takes suo motu cognisance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Women’s Commission has taken suo moutu case in the incident on the basis of media reports. The Palakkad district police chief will be asked to submit a report in three days, commission member Shiji Sivaji said.