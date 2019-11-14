Home States Kerala

Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

The police registered a complaint of the teacher who suffered giddiness due to low blood pressure after the incident. 

Published: 14th November 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representation purpose only

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Ottappalam police have registered a case against the headmaster of SDVM Lower Primary School in Pilathara, Ottappalam, and arrested him on Wednesday for showering abuse on a lady teacher of the same school when she approached him for leave. The police arrested Udhumankutty, 54, son of Saidali of Padipurackal house in Ambalapara, based on the complaint of the teacher who suffered giddiness due to low blood pressure after the incident. 

She continued to be admitted at the Taluk Hospital in Ottappalam for the second day on Wednesday.
He was produced in court and was granted interim bail. However, the court has asked the headmaster to appear in court on Thursday. After the video showing the verbal abuse of the headmaster went viral on social media, there was a volley of protests from the public. “How could a teacher use such words?” was what most users said.

Women’s panel takes suo motu cognisance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Women’s Commission has taken suo moutu case in the incident on the basis of media reports. The Palakkad district police chief will be asked to submit a report in three days, commission member Shiji Sivaji said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp