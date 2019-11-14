Home States Kerala

Justice Cyriac Joseph calls for more teeth to Kerala Lok Ayukta

Justice Cyriac Joseph said the ombudsman against anti-corruption has to be made more effective through an amendment to make its orders binding.

Published: 14th November 2019 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Lok Ayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph

Kerala Lok Ayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala Lok Ayukta, constituted for investigating corruption and mal-administration, will be  celebrating ‘Lok Ayukta Day’ on November 15 to create awareness among public regarding the purpose of the body.  Chairperson of Lokpal Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose will inaugurate the event at Ayyankali Hall (VJT Hall).

Kerala Lok Ayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph will preside over the function in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be chief guest and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, the guest of honour. The Lok Ayukta plans to conduct the event on the same day The Lok Ayukta Act came into force, on November 15, 1998, every year.

Justice Cyriac Joseph said the ombudsman against anti-corruption has to be made more effective through an amendment to make its orders binding. “At present, the orders are treated  recommendatory in nature.  In many cases, the action taken were not filed or were improperly implemented, which led to further disputes,” he said.

