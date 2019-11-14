Making art for the common man in Kerala

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A slice of rural Kerala is artist G Rajendran’s latest preoccupation. The 76-year-old who was a professor at the College of Fine Arts claims creating art brings him peace. An acrylic painting showing two girls donning plain clothes accompanied by pigeons in the background highlights Rajendran’s love for simple village life which he thinks is disappearing from Kerala.

A native of Thiruvananthapuram, Rajendran believes in creating realistic art that depicts every day lives of people. “My art shows simple aspects of life such as the current situation of farmers. I think it is the only way to make art relatable to every section,” said Rajendran.

Having participated in many group and solo exhibitions worldwide, Rajendran is conscious of how art is viewed in other countries. Sharing his experience of attending a biennale in Korea, he says, “The biennale had graphic paintings which did not delve into common man’s life. However, for us Malayalees, it is important to present issues faced by our society not only in art but also in literature and poetry,” said Rajendran.

As an artist with a successful career spanning over five decades, Rajendran believes that art is something which cannot be taught. “The language of painting is something the artist needs to develop on his own through constant practice,” he said. Rajendran was honoured with a fellowship by the Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi in 2017. He is proud of the fact that he was able to remain committed to his art for so long despite facing many struggles. Rajendran hopes to continue to create works that elicit joy in the audience.