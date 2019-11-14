Home States Kerala

Making art for the common man in Kerala

A native of Thiruvananthapuram, artist G Rajendran believes in creating realistic art that depicts every day lives of people.

Published: 14th November 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

Paintings of artist G Rajendran  B P Deepu

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: A slice of rural Kerala is artist G Rajendran’s latest preoccupation. The 76-year-old who was a professor at the College of Fine Arts claims creating art brings him peace. An acrylic painting showing two girls donning plain clothes accompanied by pigeons in the background highlights Rajendran’s love for simple village life which he thinks is disappearing from Kerala.

A native of Thiruvananthapuram, Rajendran believes in creating realistic art that depicts every day lives of people. “My art shows simple aspects of life such as the current situation of farmers. I think it is the only way to make art relatable to every section,” said Rajendran.

Having participated in many group and solo exhibitions worldwide, Rajendran is conscious of how art is viewed in other countries. Sharing his experience of attending a biennale in Korea, he says, “The biennale had graphic paintings which did not delve into common man’s life. However, for us Malayalees, it is important to present issues faced by our society not only in art but also in literature and poetry,” said Rajendran.

As an artist with a successful career spanning over five decades, Rajendran believes that art is something which cannot be taught. “The language of painting is something the artist needs to develop on his own through constant practice,” he said. Rajendran was honoured with a fellowship by the Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi in 2017. He is proud of the fact that he was able to remain committed to his art for so long despite facing many struggles. Rajendran hopes to continue to create works that elicit joy in the audience.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram College of Fine Arts G rajendran Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp