Malabar Devaswom Amendment Bill passed in Kerala Assembly

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state legislative assembly passed the Madras Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill 2019, which is also known as the Malabar Devaswom Amendment Bill. The amendment provides two-year continuous extension to a member of Malabar Devaswom board.

According to the Madras Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Act section 7A, the duration of a member is stipulated at two years. A member who has completed his tenure can be appointed again.

However, a member who has completed the tenure cannot be re-elected continuously which now stands amended through this bill.

This will lead to Malabar Devaswom president O K Vasu getting an extension of two more years.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said that Vasu was an able president and that he was instrumental in Malabar Devaswom reclaiming several acres of its land from encroachers.