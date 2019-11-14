Maoist leader approaches Ernakulam court against Chief Secretary's justification on encounter

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Maoist leader Roopesh has approached Ernakulam additional sessions court against Chief Secretary Tom Jose’s recent article justifying the recent Maoist-police shootout. In the petition, Roopesh claimed that Jose’s justification of the shootout will pave the way for more police aggression and encounters in the state.“It is a gross violation of the constitutional polity and policies of the state,” stated the petition. According to him, when a magisterial inquiry is on, a clear cut assertion of the chief secretary will influence the investigation.

In his petition, Roopesh said Jose’ claim that Maoists indulging in armed conflict do not have the same human rights and privileges as normal men is in violation of apex court order. Citing the Supreme Court verdict in Nandini Sundar vs the State of Chhattisgarh case, Roopesh claimed that the apex court emphasised constitutional rights to everybody, including Maoists.

Similarly, Kerala High Court in Shyam Balakrishnan case observed that law enforcement was not a mere tool for security. It is equally a duty bestowed to uphold the non-interference of liberty of the individual as well to the extent of the common good of all. Roopesh claimed that Maoist/Naxalite movement existed in Kerala since the 1960s. The state never witnessed large-scale violence or terrorist activities.

It is a matter of fact that no such killings, bomb blasts or even injuries involving Maoists were reported here. However, Maoists are killed in encounters here. “Chief secretary not only upholds indiscriminate killing but also instigates the security personnel in combat duty to kill,” he stated in the petition. Roopesh is currently lodged at Viyyoor Central Jail. He is facing around 40 cases registered in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka related to Maoist activities.

The court will hear from the District Government Pleader on Monday. The Internal Security Investigation Team, which probed the case against Roopesh for providing hideout to Maoist central committee member Malla Raja Reddy and wife Beecha Suganna in Perumbavoor, had filed the chargesheet before Ernakulam additional sessions court.