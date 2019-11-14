N Vasu appointed new Travancore Devaswom Board president

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on a batch of petitions seeking re-examination of its decision to allow entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple, the state government has issued an order appointing N Vasu as the new president of Travancore Devaswom Board. CPI nominee KS Ravi was appointed the board member. The two-year term of the incumbent president A Padmakumar and member KP Shankaradas comes to an end on Thursday.

The CPM and CPI have been sharing the president and member posts as per an agreement between them. The relation between the state government and the outgoing president had hit a low after he took a stance in favour of protecting the traditions in Sabarimala shrine. It is expected that the new office-bearers would assume charge by Thursday or Friday.