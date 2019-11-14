Noted singer Cochin Azad passes away

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Singer Azad Yusuf, popularly known as Cochin Azad, who was famous for his renditions of Mohammed Rafi songs, passed away on Wednesday. He was 62. Kochi native Azad had been an integral part of Cochin-based Mehboob Memorial Orchestra (MMO) since 2005 and had sung Rafi’s songs at more than 1,000 stages in India and abroad.

Known as a singer blessed with a voice strikingly similar to that of Rafi, Azad’s ability to sing Rafi’s song with perfection had earned him the moniker ‘Kerala Rafi’. He was also one of the popular singers from Mattancherry, a place known for its love of ghazals and Hindustani music.During his youth, Azad had gone to Bahrain in search of job. There, he became an active member of the cultural forums. After he returned to Kochi in 1980, Azad was active in various orchestra groups and performed with renowned playback singers of the time.

“Azad had a prominent presence in the Mehboob orchestra. He could breathe new life into Rafi’s song. ‘O duniya ke rakhwale, sun dard bhare mere naale’ was his masterpiece number. Whenever he sang, we would feel that Rafi Sahib himself was singing before us,” recalled Hussain K A, secretary, MMO.The burial was held at Juma-Masjid kabarsthan in Palluruthy, at 3pm on Wednesday.