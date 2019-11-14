Home States Kerala

Noted singer Cochin Azad passes away

Singer Azad Yusuf (62), popularly known as Cochin Azad, who was famous for his renditions of Mohammed Rafi songs, passed away on Wednesday.

Published: 14th November 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Cochin Azad

Singer Cochin Azad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Singer Azad Yusuf, popularly known as Cochin Azad, who was famous for his renditions of Mohammed Rafi songs, passed away on Wednesday. He was 62. Kochi native Azad had been an integral part of Cochin-based Mehboob Memorial Orchestra (MMO) since 2005 and had sung Rafi’s songs at more than 1,000 stages in India and abroad. 

Known as a singer blessed with a voice strikingly similar to that of Rafi, Azad’s ability to sing Rafi’s song with perfection had earned him the moniker ‘Kerala Rafi’. He was also one of the popular singers from Mattancherry, a place known for its love of ghazals and Hindustani music.During his youth, Azad had gone to Bahrain in search of job. There, he became an active member of the cultural forums. After he returned to Kochi in 1980, Azad was active in various orchestra groups and performed with renowned playback singers of the time.

“Azad had a prominent presence in the Mehboob orchestra. He could breathe new life into Rafi’s song. ‘O duniya ke rakhwale, sun dard bhare mere naale’ was his masterpiece number. Whenever he sang, we would feel that Rafi Sahib himself was singing before us,” recalled Hussain K A, secretary, MMO.The burial was held at  Juma-Masjid kabarsthan in Palluruthy, at 3pm on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Azad Yusuf Cochin Azad Mehboob Memorial Orchestra
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp