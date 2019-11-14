State Assembly passes Non-Resident Keralites' Welfare(Amendment) Bill

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state legislative assembly on Wednesday passed the Non-Resident Keralites’ Welfare (Amendment) Bill 2019. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while moving the amendment, said the Pravasi Dividend Scheme was aimed at the welfare of non-resident Keralites (NRKs).

Muslim league leader MK Muneer suggested that the government must go for a pilot project in a district for Pravasi Rehabilitation Scheme and cited the Kudumbashree example which was done in this manner. Muneer also said that the government must consider good schemes so that the money was utilised properly.

CPI(M)’s KV Abdul Khader said the dividend scheme would be of great help to NRK’s apprehensive of depositing money in Indian banks, following reports in the Middle-East over the erosion in their credibility after the Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi episodes. He also suggested the government operate Pravasi Lottery at least twice a year to generate funds for this project.

Congress’s VD Satheesan said the government, along with the Centre, must try and bring back several expatriates lodged in jails on cases related to failure to honour financial commitments due to loss in business. He said a diplomatic channel could be used for this. The chief minister in his response said objections raised by members cannot be included in the amendment and said KIIFB will provide nine per cent of dividend while the state will bear one per cent.

Kerala Municipality (Amendment)Bill 2019 passed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state legislative assembly on Wednesday passed the Kerala Municipality (Amendment) Bill 2019. The amendment motion was moved by Minister for Local Self-Government Bodies AC Moideen. The amendment sought to integrate five services under the Local Self-Government Department, including LSG engineering, town planning, rural department, municipal services and panchayat services and to enable the government to take over the land of local self-government bodies for waste disposal. Moideen categorically stated that the government was not taking over the powers of the LSGs.

Draft policy on Comtrust in final stages

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister EP Jayarajan told the assembly on Wednesday a draft legislation is in the final stages to retain Comtrust factory in Kozhikode as a museum of archaeological importance and to revive its handloom weaving unit into a museum and production centre. He was replying to a submission by deputy leader of Opposition M K Muneer.