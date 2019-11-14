Home States Kerala

State Assembly passes Non-Resident Keralites' Welfare(Amendment) Bill

Congress said the government, along with the Centre, must try and bring back several expatriates lodged in jails on cases related to failure to honour financial commitments due to loss in business.

Published: 14th November 2019 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Legislative Assembly

Kerala Legislative Assembly | Express Photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state legislative assembly on Wednesday passed the Non-Resident Keralites’ Welfare (Amendment) Bill 2019. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while moving the amendment, said the Pravasi Dividend Scheme was aimed at the welfare of non-resident Keralites (NRKs).

Muslim league leader MK Muneer suggested that the government must go for a pilot project in a district for Pravasi Rehabilitation Scheme and cited the Kudumbashree example which was done in this manner. Muneer also said that the government must consider good schemes so that the money was utilised properly.

CPI(M)’s KV Abdul Khader said the dividend scheme would be of great help to NRK’s apprehensive of depositing money in Indian banks, following reports in the Middle-East over the erosion in their credibility after the Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi episodes. He also suggested the government operate Pravasi Lottery at least twice a year to generate funds for this project.

Congress’s VD Satheesan said the government, along with the Centre, must try and bring back several expatriates lodged in jails on cases related to failure to honour financial commitments due to loss in business. He said a diplomatic channel could be used for this. The chief minister in his response said objections raised by members cannot be included in the amendment and said KIIFB will provide nine per cent of dividend while the state will bear one per cent.

Kerala Municipality (Amendment)Bill 2019 passed

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state legislative assembly on Wednesday passed the Kerala Municipality (Amendment) Bill 2019. The amendment motion was moved by Minister for Local Self-Government Bodies AC Moideen. The amendment sought to integrate five services under the Local Self-Government Department, including LSG engineering, town planning, rural department, municipal services and panchayat services and to enable the government to take over the land of local self-government bodies for waste disposal. Moideen categorically stated that the government was not taking over the powers of the LSGs.

Draft policy on Comtrust in final stages

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Industries Minister EP Jayarajan told the assembly on Wednesday a draft legislation is in the final stages to retain Comtrust factory in Kozhikode as a museum of archaeological importance and to revive its handloom weaving unit into a museum and production centre. He was replying to a submission by deputy leader of Opposition M K Muneer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MK Muneer Non Resident Keralites Welfare Bill Pinarayi Vijayan Pravasi Dividend Scheme
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp