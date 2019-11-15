46 women of ‘banned’ age register online for darshan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forty-six women aged between 10 and 50 have so far registered online for darshan at the Sabarimala temple during the pilgrimage season starting Sunday. This, even as discussions gathered steam on Supreme Court’s referral of Sabarimala women’s entry to a constitution bench.

Sources said the women’s age was calculated based on the date of birth mentioned in the Aadhaar card, whose details need to be furnished while booking a time slot online for the darshan using the Sabarimala Virtual Q-System developed and managed by the Kerala Police.

“Though several women aged between 10 and 50 registered via the Virtual Q last year, only a handful of them turned up for trekking the hill,” said a source in the Police department. A senior police official said the number of young women applying online for darshan is relatively lesser this year.