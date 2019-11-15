58-year-old woman found murdered in Irinjalakuda home, police on lookout for suspects

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Police is on the search for two men following the suspected murder of a woman at Irinjalakuda on Thursday.

Alice, 58, was found dead inside her home in the evening on Thursday, by her neighbours.

As per the police, Alice, a mother of two, was a widow and lived alone in East Kombara near Irinjalakuda.

Alice, who had a severe wound behind her head lay in a pool of blood. She was discovered by her neighbours who had come to check up on her.

The police suspected that she was killed following a robbery as her gold ornaments were missing. The cupboards in the house were also found open.

Further investigation is underway.