58-year-old woman found murdered in Irinjalakuda home, police on lookout for suspects
The police suspected that Alice was killed following a robbery as her gold ornaments were missing. The cupboards in the house were also found open.
Published: 15th November 2019 12:49 PM | Last Updated: 15th November 2019 12:49 PM | A+A A-
THRISSUR: Police is on the search for two men following the suspected murder of a woman at Irinjalakuda on Thursday.
Alice, 58, was found dead inside her home in the evening on Thursday, by her neighbours.
As per the police, Alice, a mother of two, was a widow and lived alone in East Kombara near Irinjalakuda.
Alice, who had a severe wound behind her head lay in a pool of blood. She was discovered by her neighbours who had come to check up on her.
Further investigation is underway.