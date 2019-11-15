Home States Kerala

BJP, RSS to hold door-to-door awareness campaigns in Kerala on Sabarimala verdict

BJP and RSS will be conducting massive programmes across the state as part of the Mandala- Makaravilakku season.

Published: 15th November 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state BJP and RSS will launch an extensive campaign across the state on the Sabarimala verdict. The saffron outfits are buoyed by the judgment and they are of the opinion that proper awareness has to be created among the general public on the judgment and its impact.

BJP and RSS will be conducting massive programmes across the state as part of the Mandala- Makaravilakku season and they include ‘Nama Japa’ processions as well as 'Ayyapa Vilakku' in all mofussil towns and villages.

Several temple committees and local-level organisations supported by the Sangh Parivar have always been conducting several programmes during the Mandala -Makaravilakku season on a local basis, but this time around, there will be a centralised approach to this.

"BJP and RSS have always been supporting the cause of devotees and we will be organising programmes across the state with senior leaders participating in it. There will be door-to-door campaigns and public programmes, but the intricacies are yet to be chalked out," a senior RSS leader told TNIE.

While it is early to comment on the verdict, there is a general feeling among the leadership of the BJP and the RSS that the verdict is favourable to the cause of devotees. Hindu Aikya Vedi leader K P Sasikala said that the organisation would chart out the future course of action on the Sabarimala issue after an immediate meeting of office-bearers.

“It is for the state government to accept the verdict and act accordingly. For the past 10 months, the temple was opened for several days and there were no issues. This status quo must be maintained further. If the government acts otherwise, there will be consequences,” BJP leader and former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan told TNIE.

