Clubbing multiple issues of faith, rights in Sabarimala verdict could delay final order, say experts

Experts said that by doing so, the court had given confusing signals on the verdict.

Published: 15th November 2019 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

Devotees sit in protest on the holy steps in Sabarimala temple (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Supreme Court’s decision to club the seven issues, including Muslim women’s entry to mosques, cases on female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community and similar gender rights issues in other religions along with the Sabarimala temple case to a seven-judge bench is likely to delay the final verdict in the much-awaited case by several years, said experts.

VP Suhara, president of Kozhikode-based Progressive Muslim Women’s Forum, who has approached the Supreme Court for allowing opening the doors of mosques for Muslim women to pray, said the apex court’s judgment on Thursday give confusing signals. “I don’t know if it’s a positive judgment. We want all places of worship allow women to pray. They should not be denied entry,” she said.

Pronouncing the judgment in the Sabarimala issue, Chief Justice Ranjan Gagoi said “...the debate about the constitutional validity of practices entailing into restriction of entry of women generally in the place of worship is not limited to this case, but also arises in respect of entry of Muslim women in a Durgah/Mosque as also in relation to Parsi women married to a non-Parsi into the holy fireplace of an Agyari. There is yet another seminal issue pending for consideration in this court regarding the powers of the constitutional courts to tread on question as to whether a particular practice is essential to a religion or is an integral of the religion, in respect of female genital mutilation in Dawoodi Bohra community.”

