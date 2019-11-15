CPM cadre Maoist link: Kerala HC asks for case diary

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to produce the case diary in the case registered against Alan Suhaib and Thwaha Fasal under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged Maoist links.

The court issued the order on the appeal filed by Alan and Fasal challenging the sessions court order dismissing their bail pleas. A division bench headed by Justice A Hariprasad also adjourned the case to Monday. The police found the accused have been members of CPI (Maoists).