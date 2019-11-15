Home States Kerala

Government will not give protection to women going to Sabarimala: Devaswom Minister

Sabarimala is not a place for activism, said the minister adding that those who want to go should come with Supreme Court order.

Published: 15th November 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Kadakampally Surendran

Kadakampally Surendran (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Making it clear that the government will not entertain women entry to Sabarimala this time around, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the government will not give protection to women going to the hill shrine. 

ALSO READ: Kerala receives legal advice on Sabarimala row, says to avoid women entry to shrine till SC issues order

Sabarimala is not a place for activism, said the minister adding that those who want to go should come with Supreme Court order.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Kadakampally said the government does not intend to take women to Sabarimala. "Earlier also, the government has not taken women to Sabarimala. Neither will, in future," he said. 

Referring to the remarks by woman activist Trupti Desai, the minister said people like them want to make publicity. They want to go not out of devotion, but for personal interest. The government will not support such moves, Kadakampally said. 

The Devaswom Minister said everyone should ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the pilgrim season. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala conflict Sabarimala temple Sabarimala verdict Kadakampally Surendran
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp