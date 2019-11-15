Government will not give protection to women going to Sabarimala: Devaswom Minister

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Making it clear that the government will not entertain women entry to Sabarimala this time around, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the government will not give protection to women going to the hill shrine.

Sabarimala is not a place for activism, said the minister adding that those who want to go should come with Supreme Court order.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Kadakampally said the government does not intend to take women to Sabarimala. "Earlier also, the government has not taken women to Sabarimala. Neither will, in future," he said.

Referring to the remarks by woman activist Trupti Desai, the minister said people like them want to make publicity. They want to go not out of devotion, but for personal interest. The government will not support such moves, Kadakampally said.

The Devaswom Minister said everyone should ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the pilgrim season.