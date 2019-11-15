Kerala moral policing: Married couple, toddler attacked in Malappuram

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: On Children’s Day, an attack on a 10-month-old child was reported from Malappuram. In the moral policing incident, a married couple was attacked by a gang when the mother was breastfeeding her 10-month-old child. The incident occurred when the couple, Jamshir and wife Safiya of Kuriyanthe Purakkal house, Tirur, was travelling in an autorickshaw on Wednesday.

The couple parked the autorickshaw to breastfeed the child at Karutheri at Thirunavaya. Jamshir said a gang led by Disco Siddique, of Karutheri area, attacked them asserting that Jamshir and Safiya were not married.The marks of the attack were visible on the body of Jamshir when he appeared before the media on Thursday.

"They attacked me saying ‘this is not your wife and this is not your child. We three were hurt in the attack,” said Jamshir. Later, local residents in the area rescued the family from the gang and took them to the Government District Hospital, Tirur, for treatment.

Mob attacks have become a regular incident in Malappuram, with the latest being the fourth of its kind. "Mob attacks are increasinghere.Such incidents should not be entertained. The district is going into a dangerous situation wherein even married couples cannot travel freely without their marriage certificate," people said.