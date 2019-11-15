Kerala Power Minister MM Mani refers 14th November as 'Nehru's death day'

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Power Minister MM Mani has once again lost the balance of his tongue. At the state-level cooperative week fest celebration held at Kattappana on Thursday, the minister said it was a fine day to celebrate as it was the ‘death day’ of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Mani mistakenly referred to the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru as his ‘death day’ while speaking at the public meeting held as part of the cooperative week fest.

Mani, who presided over the function, spoke after Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran delivered his inaugural speech. Various dignitaries, including Kadakampally Surendran, were on the dais when Mani made the faux pas. Ignorant about his mistake, the minister continued his speech.