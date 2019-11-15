Kerala receives legal advice on Sabarimala row, says to avoid women entry to shrine till SC issues order

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Supreme Court referred the Sabarimala temple case to a seven-judge Constitution Bench of the court, the state government on Friday received legal advice suggesting not entertain the women entry in the temple.

Supreme Court advocate Jayadeep Gupta has given the legal advice after the state government approached him seeking clarification on the apex court judgment.

Till the court issues a final order in the case, it would be better to maintain the earlier status quo of the hill shrine, he reportedly said.

ALSO READ: Government must read 'extremely important' dissent order in Sabarimala verdict, says Justice Nariman

Meanwhile, State Devaswom Minister Kadkampally Surendran said the state would not extend support to women to climb the shrine and the Sabarimala is not a place to showcase activism.

BJP has welcomed the legal advice and the urged the state government to go ahead in tune with the legal advice it received. BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh said everything is clear for holding a smooth pilgrimage season and the state government would heed the legal advice taking note of the sentiments of the faithful in the state.