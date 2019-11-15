Home States Kerala

Key decisions on Kerala's church likely at Muscat emergency Synod on November 21

According to Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Theophilose, spokesperson of the Jacobite Church, major policy decisions will be taken in the Synod.

Published: 15th November 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

church-Christians

Church steeple with a cross used for representational purposes only.

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Patriarch of Antioch Ignatius Aphrem II, the supreme head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church, has decided to convene an emergency Synod of all metropolitans at St Mary’s Syrian Orthodox church in Muscat, the Sultanate of Oman, on November 21. The Synod is being convened in the backdrop of the issues plaguing the Church in Kerala lately. As many as 34 metropolitans are likely to take part in the three-day event. 

According to Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Theophilose, spokesperson of the Jacobite Church, major policy decisions will be taken in the Synod. "This is for the first time in my knowledge such an emergency Synod is being convened. The plight of the Jacobites in Kerala is getting worse as the faithful are denied proper burial and the Orthodox faction is taking over our churches by force. It is in this background the Patriarch has convened the meeting," he said. 

Initially, it was decided that the Synod would be held in Lebanon. However, considering the political situation there, the venue was shifted to Muscat. “All the metropolitans from India and foreign countries will take part in the Synod. It is known that six metropolitans from Damascus, Syria, will also take part in it,” said Theophilose. 

The Patriarch of Antioch will preside over the Synod. However, Catholicos of the Jacobite Church Baselious Thomas I may not attend the event due to ill health. “The Catholicos is very weak physically and he may not attend the Synod if his health condition worsens,” said Fr Sleeba Paul Vattavelil Corepiscopa, priest trustee of the Jacobite Church.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Universal Syriac Orthodox Church Patriarch of Antioch Catholicos of the Jacobite Church Kerala Church Muscat Synod meeting
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp