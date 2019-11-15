Logo of Sabha TV, the channel for Kerala legislative assembly, released

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sabha TV will spread the light of state legislative assembly to all parts of the state like the sunrays, said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. He was speaking after releasing the logo of Sabha TV and its theme music on Thursday.

Through the initiative the people can be given proper information about the House proceedings, he said.

“The state legislature has a special place in the political history of the country. It has initiated a lot of good things for the people’s welfare, which were later emulated by other states. Kerala Land Reforms Act, Labour Welfare policies, education reforms are some of the landmark contributions of the state legislature. It is a role model to legislatures of other states, he said.