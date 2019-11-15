Home States Kerala

Sabarimala verdict: UDF leadership feels vindicated on Supreme Court judgment

The UDF leadership has got a major political advantage and the reaction from the senior leaders is a clear indication that the position taken by the front is correct.

Published: 15th November 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

Oommen Chandy

Oommen Chandy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Supreme Court judgment on Sabarimala has given much boost to the UDF’s stand on the issue. UDF leaders across the board are of the opinion that the verdict of the apex court has given credence to its stand that the rituals and customs of Sabarimala must be protected and that the Left government must not take unnecessary measures to ensure the entry of women of all ages to Sabarimala.

AICC general secretary and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said that the Supreme Court verdict has given a clear example that the UDF stand of reacting to the issue within the purview of law has been proved right.

IN PICS| SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the Congress and UDF welcomed the Supreme Court decision and charged that if the Left front government tries to forcibly facilitate the entry of women, then it will lead to a major crisis.

It may be noted that during the agitations against the state government forcibly trying to facilitate the entry of women of all ages to the hill shrine, the UDF leadership had openly stated that the customs and rituals of devotees have to be protected.

The opposition had then exhorted devotees to give a fitting lesson to the Left front in the general elections. The drubbing the Left front received in the general elections with the front losing all but one seat of the total 20 seats is a classic example of the people turning antagonistic to the Left front interests.

The UDF leadership has got a major political advantage and the reaction from the senior leaders is a clear indication that the position taken by the front is correct.As the Mandala-Makaravilakku season commences on November 17, the UDF leadership is waiting and watching for the next step of the CPM and the BJP.

However, sources in the UDF told TNIE that the front has all along been for not allowing women in the age group of 10 to 50 in the hill shrine. With only a couple of days remaining for the temple to open for the pilgrimage season and with a huge volume of devotees arriving at the hill shrine, UDF will be adopting a policy of wait and watch.

LSO READ| Sabarimala case referred to larger SC bench: A few reactions from religious leaders to politicians

SC understood feelings of devotees: Premachandran

KOLLAM: NK Premachandran MP welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on Sabarimala issue and said the judgment has come as a major relief for the Ayyappa devotees. “The court understood the feelings of the devotees and transferred the petitions for review to a seven-judge bench,” the MP said. 

