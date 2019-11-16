After confrontation over women’s entry, air of consensus at Sabarimala as Kerala shrine all set to open Saturday

Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI: With barely hours remaining for the Sabarimala temple to open for this year’s annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku season on Saturday evening, it appears as though the state government and those opposed to the removal of curbs on women’s entry at the hill shrine have arrived at a consensus on ensuring peaceful pilgrimage.

While Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran told reporters that the government will not give protection to women activists who try to enter the hill shrine, the Sabarimala Karma Samithi(SKS) also made it clear it will cooperate with the government to ensure peace during the coming season.

“The government’s change of heart provides a glimmer of hope among widespread chaos. If the police stop escorting women activists to the hill shrine, there will not be any confrontation at Sabarimala. Our agitation is against the move to violate the temple practices. If the government and Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) stop facilitating the visit of young women, it can help maintain peace and further increase the number of pilgrims flocking to the shrine ,” S J R Kumar, general convener, SKS, told TNIE.





In a related development, the Karma Samithi will on Saturday organise processions in all towns chanting Ayyappa mantras to celebrate the Supreme Court decision to refer the Sabarimala case to a larger bench. The processions will start at 4 pm on Saturday.

Despite the government making it clear that activists planning to enter Sabarimala will not get official help, the RSS and the Antar-Rashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) have decided to deploy their men at Sabarimala. The Sangh Parivar has decided to ensure the presence of 1,000 men at various points along the trekking route while the AHP will deploy 100 men at Sannidhanam and 40 men at Pampa to monitor the situation.

“Our men will monitor the situation and will not confront the police. Our sole aim is to protect the temple practices,’ said Pratheesh Viswanath, AHP national secretary.

Meanwhile, sources said the police will not stop women trying to visit the hill shrine.

Instead, they will counsel and convince them about the risks involved. The police will not escort women to the temple and those who decide to proceed to the hill shrine will be doing so at own peril.