Being inhuman: Two mongooses hanged to death in Kumbadaje

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: In a gruesome case of human brutality, two Indian grey mongoose were found hanged to death from a tree at Kumbadaje, said Forest officials.

The mongooses were found hanged on an acacia tree in a private property near the playground of a government-aided school at Marppinadkka at Kumbadaje.

Residents saw the dead mongooses on Wednesday evening. Officials said the carcass of one of the mongooses was four days old, and the other was two days old when they were spotted by residents.

They said anti-social elements used to frequent the place in the evening.

Though Forest Section officials were informed, they buried the carcasses by Thursday evening, said Asok Neerchal, a resident. He then informed the Forest Squad, which alerted the Forest Range Office in Kasaragod. On Friday, forest range officer N Anil Kumar exhumed the bodies.

On his directive, Kumbadaje veterinary surgeon Sreela Lathika conducted a postmortem examination.

The forest range officer said mongooses were choked to death. The report of the postmortem would come in two days. As part of the investigation, Anil Kumar said he would go through the footage from CCTV cameras in the area.

The incident comes to light days after a pregnant cat was found dead, hanging from a compound wall of a house at Palkulangara in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. The Vanchiyoor police have registered an FIR under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.