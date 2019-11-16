Kerala school sports meet from Saturday

By Express News Service

KANNUR: All preparations are in place for the 63rd state school sports meet on Saturday in which 2,000 students from various districts will test their strength, stamina and skills at Kannur University Stadium, Mangattuparamba.

Though the meet will begin at 7 am with the 3,000 metres race for senior boys, it will be officially inaugurated at 3.30 pm by Sports Minister E P Jayarajan. Education Minister C Raveendranath and Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally too will participate, said K Jeevan Babu, director, General Education Department. Students will participate in 98 items in sub-junior, junior and senior categories. There will be separate competitions for boys and girls.