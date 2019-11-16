Orthodox Church to hold protest meeting at Kolenchery tomorrow

Home States Kerala

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) will  on Sunday organise a protest meeting at Kolenchery against the repeated attacks on its churches and church members.

KOTTAYAM: The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) will  on Sunday organise a protest meeting at Kolenchery against the repeated attacks on its churches and church members. Catholicos Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, the supreme head of the Orthodox church, will inaugurate the protest meeting at 3 pm.

Orthodox Church authorities said faithful, including all the metropolitans, managing committee members, Orthodox association representatives and others will participate. 

“The meeting is intended to register our protest against the state government’s denial of justice to Orthodox Church and the culpable negligence on the part of the authorities concerned in implementing the Supreme Court order in the church dispute case. The meeting will also protest against  repeated attacks on our shrines and faithful,” said Fr Johns Abraham Konatt, official spokesperson of the Church.

A meeting of clergies in the Kottayam diocese to review the preparations for the protest meeting and discuss implementation of court orders, pertaining to various churches in the district, will be held at the Pampadi Dayara on Friday. Kottayam diocese assistant metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Diascoros will preside.  Besides, a meeting to protest against the delay in arresting those behind the attack on the Church’s cross towers and chapels in the district will be convened on Friday.

