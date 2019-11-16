Police receive ‘Maoist’ letter threatening CM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Vadakara police station on Friday received a letter, claiming to be from Maoists, threatening Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“We’ll carry out the punishment for the Kerala chief minister, who killed seven Maoist comrades,” the letter said.

The letter is attributed to Action Team of Kabani Dalam, Western Ghats. The police also received pamphlets from Urban Action team vice-president Bader Musa.

They also contained a threat to Perambra Sub-Inspector Harish, saying his high-handedness is a disgrace to the country.

“What the Constitution does is allowing ordinary people to be beaten like a dog by using the tax money of ordinary people,” one of the pamphlets said, adding the action committee “will see Harish appropriately”.

Harish was in the news a few months ago for allegedly beating up a Dalit youth at the Perambra bus stand for waylaying a bus, which had hit and killed the youth’s relative. According to police, the letter was posted from Chemmarathur.