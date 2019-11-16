Sabarimala issue: CPM politburo meet on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The two-day CPM politburo meeting to begin in New Delhi on Saturday will look into Thursday’s Supreme Court verdict referring the Sabarimala review petitions to a higher bench and the party’s stand. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left for New Delhi on Friday to attend the PB meet.

Soon after the verdict on Thursday, CPM PB members Prakash Karat, S Ramachandran Pillai and M A Baby discussed the verdict in detail. “The CPM has always maintained that gender equality should be ensured. The party continues with this stand. A decision on women’s entry into the Sabarimala temple would be taken by the Left government in the state after consultations with legal experts,” M A Baby said.