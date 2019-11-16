SNDP leader held with illicit toddy

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Excise sleuths on Friday arrested a district leader of SNDP Yogam from Karanthur near Kunnamangalam for stocking 744 litres of illicit artificial toddy.

V P Ashokan, 62, of Deepak Nivas, is the arrested. The contraband was seized from his outhouse. Around 300 litres of sugar syrup, 10 kg of granulated sugar, measuring utensils and two bolero open-body vehicles were also seized.

The toddy had been stocked in 18 cans, each of 35-litre capacity, and one 200-litre barrel.

Officials from the Kozhikode Excise circle, Kunnamangalam range and the intelligence wing (city) raided Ashokan’s house s.

“Sugar and its syrup are its main contents. The artificial toddy is supplied in large quantities to the city’s toddy shops for `120 per litre. Its manufacturing cost is just `10 per litre,” said Inspector M K Gireesh, who headed the raid.