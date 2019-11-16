Travancore Devaswom Board ready to allow light vehicles up to Pampa

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that it has no objection to allowing light vehicles carrying devotees to proceed up to Pampa during the Mandalam-Makaravilakku season.

The TDB made the submission in response to a petition filed by P Prasannakumar of Pallipadu, Alappuzha, seeking a directive to permit light motor vehicles carrying devotees till Pampa and permission for such vehicles to park at the hilltop, Triveni and Chakkuppallam I and II as was done in the previous years. The entry of vehicles to Pampa was restricted last season following the devastating flood. Lack of parking facilities was one major reason for the restriction. The second reason was that as per the master plan for Sabarimala, Nilakkal was considered to be the base camp.

The petitioner said most of the devotees coming with children and senior citizens are inconvenienced because of the total ban on parking. There cannot be a total ban on the entry of vehicles unless and until the master plan is implemented.

The court sought the view of the government in the case.