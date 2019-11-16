Home States Kerala

Two teens drown, another goes missing in Meenachil

Two teenagers drowned and another went missing in Meenachil river at Poovathumood near Kottayam on Monday.

The scuba diving team of Fire and Rescue Services from Kottayam carrying out search operations for the youth who went missing in the Meenachil River at Poovathumood in Kottayam on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Two teenagers drowned and another went missing in Meenachil river at Poovathumood near Kottayam on Monday. The deceased are KC Allen, 17, son of KC Chacko of Kelachandraparambil, Chingavanam, and Shibin Jacob, 17, son of KC Joy of Vattakkunnel Koduvallil house, Meenadam. Meanwhile, Aswin K Prasad, 17, son of KK Prasad of Kunnappallil house, Vadavathoor, could not be found in the search operations conducted till late evening. The three boys were Plus-II science batch students of IHRD, Puthuppally.

According to the police, the mishap occurred around 1.50 pm near the hanging bridge at Poovathumood near Parampuzha. Eight students of IHRD, Puthuppally, arrived at the hanging bridge to hang out. Aswin, who stepped into the river to wash off mud on his leg, fell into the water and was caught in the current. While Allen, who stretched out his hand to help Aswin, lost his balance and fell into the river. Shibin jumped into the river to rescue them.

Hearing the screams of the other students, some workers engaged in construction activities rushed to the spot. 

While their attempts to rescue the children went in vain, the help of Fire and Rescue Services personnel and the police was sought. 

The scuba team of the Fire and Rescue unit, Kottayam, and police team from Manarcad rushed to the spot and carried out a massive search operation with the help of local residents. The bodies of Allen and Shibin were fished out by 4 pm. The bodies are kept the morgue of the Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, and they will be handed over to relatives after post-mortem on Saturday. 

Taking into account the heavy current and poor visibility, search operations were stopped for the day and it will resume on Saturday morning.

